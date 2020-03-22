Jeffery Lee Jensen

Jeff Jensen died on March 18, 2020, in Tishomingo, OK of natural causes. Jeff was a loving and devoted brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Jeff was born in Clearfield, UT to Eli and Annabelle Bartlett Jensen on June 10, 1947. He spent most of his childhood in Willard, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School. Jeff served in the Army in Vietnam. He was a proud American who loved his country.
Jeff lived in Utah, Washington State, California, Kentucky, Texas, and Oklahoma. He visited with his family and friends in Utah and Idaho as often as possible. His positive outlook on life and his ability to find humor in almost any situation made him many friends throughout his life. He was easy to get along with and was always willing to help anyone. Jeff had a great outlook on life and will be greatly missed.
An avid outdoorsman, Jeff was most at home in his travel trailer near a river with his fishing rod or camping underneath an evergreen in the crisp mountain air. He had many adventures in the last decade with his dachshund L.D. aka Lethal Dose, Long Dog, Little Dog or Lazy Dog.
Jeff married Connie Child on June 26, 1970, in North Ogden, Utah, they later divorced.
Jeff was preceded in death by his dedicated and loving parents Eli and Annabelle Jensen of Willard, UT. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Steve Barber of Tishomingo, OK. Margaret and Steve held a very special place in his life and heart. He is also survived by a half-brother Gary (Gayla) Jensen of Tennessee, his son Brad Jensen, daughter and son-in-law SueAnn and Joe Reese of Boise, ID. He was a proud father and friend to both of his children. Jeff was fortunate to have the love of four smart and beautiful granddaughters; Jessica (Tyler) Peterson of Shelley, ID; Megan (Alex) Pena of Idaho Falls, Morgan Reese from Moscow, ID, and Lizzy Reese of Boise, ID. He also had the honor of being great-grandpa to Oakley Peterson and the soon to be baby Pena. Never forget how much Grandpa Jeff loves.
A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd., on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held directly afterward at the Willard Cemetery.
Dad, our love is with you....always and forever, never forgotten. Thank you for your acceptance, love, companionship, and friendship. "When all t'^world goes one road, I go t'^other."^ ^ - James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small