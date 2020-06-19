CLEARFIELD - Jeffrey Allen Swallow, 64, passed away June 14, 2020.
He was born October 12, 1955 the son of John Frederick Swallow Jr. and Lois Lovell Swallow in Ogden, Utah. Jeffrey graduated from Clearfield High School and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Los Angeles, California.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.
