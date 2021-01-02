Jeffrey G. Stewart
1954 ~ 2020
"Together Again"
Jeffrey Garn Stewart was reunited with his loving wife Janeil on December 22, 2020. Jeff was born on January 18, 1954, to Garn and Elaine Stewart in Mt. Pleasant, UT. Jeff was a beloved son, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He grew up in Ogden, UT, graduated from Ben Lomond High School and attended Weber State University.
Jeff served an LDS mission in New Zealand and became very close to and loved the Maori people. He held many positions in the LDS Church and liked serving others.
Jeff married Janeil Sorensen on June 16, 1984, in the Ogden LDS Temple, and he often said that she was the best thing that ever happened to him. They enjoyed traveling together to many places including New Zealand and Palmyra, NY. Jeff and Janeil had a lot of good times with their close dinner group friends and enjoyed their season tickets to Hale Theatre.
Jeff was fun, made friends easily, had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He liked to read, fish and camp. Jeff loved all kinds of music and one of his favorite groups was the Rolling Stones. Jeff had a very kind heart, was very giving and was always willing to help anyone in need. Jeff retired from the Weber School District and was loved by many students.
Jeff is survived by his sisters Sandy (Mark), Luanne (Rick) and Jan (Cory), nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and loving friend Burnell Hunt, who was a great influence in his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 27 years (who he dearly missed) and their dog Tobby.
A private family graveside service will be held. There will also be a celebration of Jeff's life at a later date. Special thanks to Myers Mortuary for their loving and compassionate care of Jeff. We love and miss you, Jeff. You'll always be with us in our hearts.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.