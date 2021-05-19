June 25, 1947 — May 16, 2021
It is with great sadness that our husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, went to his home in Heaven on May 16, 2021. His family was there to love and cherish his last moments. He was born to Owen Irl and Jennie Whitaker Champneys, June 25, 1947. He was born in an upstairs apartment in Evanston, WY.
His family moved to Ogden, UT, when he was four years old, where he was raised and educated in Ogden City Schools. Jeff loved to play in the foothills above his home, never wanting to come inside. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School, Class of 1965. After graduation he married Alece Griffin, his high school sweetheart, July 7, 1965 in the Logan LDS Temple. Jeff was determined to go to college and earn a degree. He worked at Stop and Shop and Weber Basin Water while in college, all with a family to support. He graduated from Weber State College in 1971, with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry.
Jeff worked as a Research Chemist for Amalgamated Sugar, a General Foreman of the Salt Plant at GSL, and the last 26 years at ATK Thiokol. Twenty of those years were spent as a Liner Propellant Program Manager in the Space Shuttle Program.
Jeff's greatest passion in life is his family. He loved being a dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He spent as much time as possible with them and supported all their activities and goals. His love for them will never die.
His hobbies were firearms, he enjoyed shooting, and he kept his guns immaculate. Jeff loved to ride his Harley and enjoyed the freedom of the wind in his face. He never stopped wanting to be in the mountains camping, hunting and fishing.
Jeff was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved serving in the scouts, especially when his sons were there.
He liked the saying:
Sit tall in the saddle, hold your head up high, keep your eyes fixed where the trail meets the sky, and live like you ain't afraid to die. Don't be scared, just enjoy the ride. ~ Chris LeDoux
Our family admires the way he handled his trial when cancer took his hearing and his world became silent, then took his legs, so he couldn't walk. He stood tall in the saddle, never complaining. He missed hearing the sound of his loved one's voices, the cries of the newborns, country music, birds singing, the rustle of the wind through the trees, and so much more. All of this with great patience, courage and grace.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alece; four children and spouses, Debra (Rich) Szerszen, Michelle Champneys, Beau (Alisha) Champneys, Shaun (Shantel) Champneys; 15 grandchildren and spouses, Ty (Shawnsi), Austin (Dani), Cole (Chantel), Bailey (Travis), Abri (James), Jantse (KC), Kyden, Reggie (McKenna), Jayden (Payton), Parker (Cylee), Gracie, Blakely, Hagen, Chloe, and McKahl. He has 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vicki Federico (Rick-deceased), Margo (Larry) Taylor; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law whom he considered his siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Rick Federico; sister-in-law, Ruth Griffin; in-laws, Alton and LueDean Griffin; and great-granddaughter, Makambri Szerszen.
Our family wishes to thank all of our family and friends for their love and support. Thank you to Encompass Hospice, Tammy, Angie, Hayley, Jodi, and Miller for tender care.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Ben Lomond 11th Ward Chapel, 3610 North 650 East, North Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden, 526 East 2850 North.
Condolences may also be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com