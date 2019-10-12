Jeffrey Lynn Hart, 55, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Jeff was a very loving man, who made friends everywhere he went. He loved to hunt with his dog, Odin, loved to camp, and enjoyed anything outdoors. He made sure to stay in touch with his close friends and family. Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting Jeff became family to him.
Jeff is preceded in death by his daughter, Bobby Jo Hart, his parents, Larry Hart and Rena Hart, his brother, Glenn Hart, and his nephew, Gary J Hart.
He is survived by his brother, Gary Hart, his two sons, Bradley Hart, and Jeffrey Hart, nephew Derrick Martin, Jessica Hart, Frankey Hart, and Jerrica Hart. Jeff will be greatly missed by us all. No services will be held. A wake for Jeff is to be determined at this time.