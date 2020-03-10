June 6, 1963 ~ March 8, 2020
Jeffrey Owen Rigley, Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother, and Friend returned to his loving Heavenly Father on Sunday March 8, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was born to Kenneth and Helen Dykster Rigley on June 6, 1963, in Ogden, Utah. Jeff grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1981.
Jeff met the love of his life Kari Nelson and there was an instant connection between them. Jeff and Kari were married on July 10, 1981.
Jeff was a loving and devoted husband and instant father to Kari's young daughter Leslie (Buck) Ward. Together they loved and raised 3 more wonderful children. Chrissie (Bryce) Taylor, Kelly (Jennie) Rigley and Mike (Kisha) Rigley. He loved being a father and would do anything at any time for each and every one of them.
One of the greatest blessing Jeff had was his grandchildren, all 12 of them. He loved being a grandpa.
Jeff was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Kari Nelson Rigley; daughter, Leslie (Buck) Ward; and sons, Kelly (Jennie) Rigley and Mike (Kisha) Rigley; his mother, Helen Dykster Rigley Boren; sister, Ann (Mark) Pearson and brother, Ken (Lisa) Rigley. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Gene Rigley; daughter, Chrissie Taylor and granddaughter, Kylie Taylor.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden.
