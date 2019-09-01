Jeffrey Roscoe Palmer

January 16, 1946 ~ August 29, 2019
Jeffrey passed away August 29, 2019, at the So. Ogden Post Acute Center.
Jeffrey was born in Ogden, Utah and lived there all his life.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Harrisville 6th Ward. He served as a greeter in the ward for more than 20 years.
He is survived by his brother Sidney (Sharon) Palmer; sisters Ann Louise Doxey and Julie (Scott) Wheelwright and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and LaVenia Hughes Palmer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held on Monday, September 2nd from 6 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Special thanks to all the staff of Symbii Hospice and So. Ogden Post Acute Care Center for all their great care. Thanks to all the ward members for all the loving care they gave to Jeffrey and special thanks to his friend Garth Wardle.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: