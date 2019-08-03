February 24, 1956 ~ July 19, 2019
Jeffrey Ross Bunker, 63, passed away July 19, 2019, in Ogden, Utah from complications from a stroke.
Jeff was born February 24, 1956, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Western High School in 1974 moving to Utah and attended the University of Utah. Jeff lived a quiet, peaceful life. Loved by all. He was witty and dedicated to his work with the family business of real estate development and rentals. Jeff oversaw the development and management of the Willowbrook MHP, Pleasant View, Utah. Jeff served an LDS Mission to Christchurch, New Zealand.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce Frehner Bunker and Lila Stewart Bunker and by his brother Dennis Bruce Bunker. Jeff is survived by his sisters Paula Platt (Joseph), St. George Utah; and Jill Bunker Wright (Michael), Rancho Santa Fe, California.
An informal graveside gathering will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary on August 9, 2019, at 4 p.m.
