September 16, 1968 ~ May 27, 2020
Jeffrey William Rahter, a.k.a. "Bill", "Duff", "Puff", "J.W."^, "Jeff", and "Mr. Rahter", 51, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020. He was born September 16, 1968, to his parents, 1st Lt. William R. (Bill) Rahter and Beatrice Gerken (Bea) Rahter, at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Bill is survived by his children that he dearly loved and was so proud of: Alyssa Kalin (22), William Ashton (19), Hannah Kristi (15), and Bryce Richard (12); and his estranged wife, Charisse. Also his parents of St. Petersburg, FL, and his brother Robert (Elizabeth) Rahter and their family: Madeline, Colton, Nathan, and Ashton, of Windermere, FL; and his aunts and uncles in FL and GA.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at the reception center of Leavitt's Mortuary at 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to greet the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to a "GoFundMe"^account^ Donations for the family of J.W. Rahter for the family's expenses.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: