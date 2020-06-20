On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, we said goodbye to the most wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Wife and friend to all. Jelean Skeen Montgomery had a dark cloud lifted and passed from this life after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease and pancreatic cancer. She was 85 years old at the time of her passing. Jelean was born on September 26, 1934, to Jack and Ruby Skeen in Taylor, Utah. She attended Weber High School where she was a student body officer and queen of an event in each of her three years. On June 24th, 1953, Jelean married her high school sweetheart, Robert Montgomery of North Ogden. The couple was sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Following graduation from Medical School in 1961, Robert and Jelean lived in Boston, New York City and back to Salt Lake City before setting up a surgical practice in Anaheim, California in 1966. After 23 years of living in Anaheim and eventually Laguna Beach, California, Robert and Jelean returned to North Ogden, Utah to retire and be closer to family. She was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jelean is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert Montgomery. Her children: Son; Lance (Dawna) Montgomery, of Laguna Beach, CA. Daughter; Dana (Steve) Donahoo, of San Clemente, CA. Daughter; Kristen (Jeff) Sumsion, of Park City, UT. Daughter; Keri (Todd) Harris, of North Ogden, UT. Daughter; Tanya (Ken) Tarlton, of Valley Center, CA. She leaves a legacy of 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Jelean Montgomery has left an indelible mark that death cannot erase. Her angelic attributes will be remembered for generations. Her goodness will never be forgotten. In this era of the Covid-19 pandemic, a formal funeral is being postponed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.