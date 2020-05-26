Jenae Mildred Shupe Wayment

January 22, 1939 ~ May 22, 2020
Jenae was born January 22, 1939 to Thomas Hugh Shupe and Mildred Barker Shupe in North Ogden, UT. Her family later moved to Liberty, UT where she was raised on the family dairy farm. She peacefully passed away May 22, 2020.
She graduated from Weber High School and then took classes at Weber State College and Utah State University where she received her elementary education degree. She went on to teach for nine years.
Jenae married William ^Bill^ Thomas Wayment July 27, 1962 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Logan Temple. Together they resided in Warren, UT and raised their family along with continuing to farm.
Jenae loved when she got to go places (mainly the mountains) and enjoyed hearing the sound of children laughing. She felt her greatest accomplishments was knowing her children, grand children and great grandchildren were doing well. She wished she could have had more time fishing in the mountains with her family. However, she felt her happy place was in her home with her family.
Jenae was proceeded in death by her husband Bill, her parents Thomas and Mildred, her in-laws Chester and Thelma, brother and sister in-laws June and Eldon Orton, Connie and Jay Rhees, Marjorie and John Remington, Mildred and Robert Bird, Lorna and Carl Barker, Helen and Sterlin Hollingshead, Gene Wayment and John Ensign.
Jenae is survived by her six children: Wm Matthew and Tamara (Warren, Ut), Jed and Jenni (Cokeville, Wy), Clint and Kristen (South Ogden, UT), Lanae and Aaron (Winterset, IA), Jana and Andy (Roosevelt, UT) and Tawna and Ryan (Britton, SD). Her siblings: Harriet and Lewis Roberts (Elba, ID), Sophia Ensign (Perry, UT), Zella and Ron Richards (North Ogden, UT) Tym and Doug Dickson (Liberty, UT), and Tom and Sandie Shupe (Liberty, UT). And her sister in-law Diane Wayment (Warren, UT). She is also survived by 30 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jenae spent her life enjoying her family and God's wonderful creations; which she shared with all those who enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, working, farming, gardening or visiting at her home. She will be missed.
We would also like to express our appreciation to Bristol Hospice and Peterson Farms; special thanks to Kristi, Lisa, Alexis and Barb for the loving care they showed Jenae. Also special thanks to those who assisted in caring for Jenae through the last days of her sojourn.
Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, a funeral service for family will be held under the direction of Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment, Warren/West Warren Cemetery. The service will be available to view that evening on the Lindquist website.
