Jenice Alene Hardy Harris passed away in her sleep, attended by her children, on March 14, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was the fabulous mother of nine children and four bonus children. Born March 30, 1928, the daughter of Lewis Myron Hardy and Ella Maude Child, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alan LeRoy Harris, and son, Lewis Dee Harris.
Jenice gave her life in service to her family, church, and community. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Southern States Mission, 1949-50. She served faithfully in the church in multiple leadership and teaching capacities, even serving as a Primary President in her seventies. She was a master teacher for all age groups.
Jenice was a doer and knew how to work with people to make things happen in her careers, home, church, and community. She earned a business degree from Ogden Business College and later a gerontology certificate from Weber State University. She was particularly proud of her work as the director of the Golden Hours Senior Center. After retirement, she was an administrator and bookkeeper for Diamond Bar Gro-Systems, a business she ran with her husband and son.
Jenice loved being a mother and spent most of her effort and time caring for her family. She created fun, planning vacations, camping trips, picnics, holidays; sending creative care packages; and starting water fights. Most importantly she enjoyed being present in her family's daily life.
Intelligent, loving, and feisty, Jenice was an example of discipleship and learning. A world-class listener, she was adored by her family and friends.
She is survived by sons and daughters: Alan (Ogden); Deborah and Fred Ewer (Forest Grove, OR), Susan (Shoshone, ID), David and Leslie (Hooper); Peter and Shelley (Layton); Betsy and Tom Focareto (Falcon, CO); Barbara (Shoshone, ID); and Amy (Midvale), as well as 12 grandchildren, eight grand children-in-law and 15 great-grandchildren, plus two on the way.
Graveside services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
A special thanks to Toby and others at Hearts for Hospice, as well as her caregivers Sue Hutchinson and Melissa Adams.
