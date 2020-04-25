Jenna Anne Mitchell

1976 ~ 2020
Jenna Anne (Florence) Mitchell passed away in her sleep on April 21, 2020, from health complications.
Jenna was born in Ogden, UT on March 1, 1976. She left behind her loving parents, mother JoAnne and stepfather Doug, and father Kim and stepmother Jacci. She grew up in a large, blended family of six sisters and one stepbrother. Although she had no shortage of friends, her sisters were always her very best friends. She graduated from Roy High School in 1994 and would soon marry her crush, Australian native Chris Mitchell, whom she had met through a mutual friend. Jenna and Chris were married in the Sydney, Australia Temple on January 7, 1995, and returned to Utah where they soon after bought their first home. Jenna was Chris's soulmate and the love of his life.
As happily married as they were, Jenna wanted nothing more than to become a mother, and on December 12, 1998, she and her husband joyously welcomed their first child, Landon. In 2010 they moved to what would be their permanent home and welcomed four more children: daughter Carlie, twin daughters Isabel and Jasmine, and youngest son Teagan. All five of their children are miracles as there were many complications along the way.
Although Jenna had always been hard-working and enjoyed her job as a manager for Payless Shoes for seven years, she felt her true place was as a full-time mother and eventually left her employment to focus on her children. She was many things; a published author, a poet, an entrepreneur, a gourmet cook, a designer, and more - all of which she excelled at. But none so much as motherhood, which brought her the most fulfillment.
When Jenna wasn't doting on her family, she was helping someone with something. Her inexhaustible generosity was experienced by many, and she made friends wherever she went. Never a dull moment, being in Jenna's presence guaranteed at the very least many smiles, but more commonly, rolling-on- the-floor laughter. Nothing made Jenna happier than making other people laugh, especially her family.
Jenna had a fierce sense of adventure. She loved fantasy books from a young age, and as an adult, she fell in love with traveling and experiencing other cultures. From medieval castles to Egyptian pyramids, she was ready to explore it all. She was a hopeless romantic about everything she loved and were it not for her failing health she would have continued to experience life with great passion.
Jenna was the rock in which the foundation of our family garnered support, and it will never be the same without her. We will miss her and her obnoxious laugh every single day. We are so blessed to have had her in our lives, and we anxiously await the day we are together again with her in our Heavenly Father's presence. We love you, Jenna.
Survivors: Her devoted family, Christopher Philip Mitchell (Husband), Landon Chase Mitchell (Son), Carlie Anne Mitchell (Daughter), Isabel Mya Mitchell (Daughter), Jasmine Kiele Mitchell (Daughter), and Teagan Christopher Mitchell (Son). Her devoted parents and grandparents, Leland Kim Florence (Father), Jacquelynn Florence (Stepmother), Nancy JoAnne Higley (Mother), Douglas Ray Higley (Stepfather), and Monte and Jana Higley (Step-grandparents). Her adoring siblings Jamie and Ryan Wilson (Sister), Blaine and Brenda Smith (Stepbrother), Kristin and Bryce Armstrong (Sister), Cami Peterson and Byron Stoddard (Sister), Jessica and Titus Cordingly (Sister), Amanda Higley (Sister), and Alexandra and Alex Alvord (Sister), as well as many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Deeply loved by her in-laws, Gary and Bronte (Somerset) Mitchell (Parents-in-law), Jared, Ben, and Adrian (Brothers-in-law), and Megan Mitchell (Sister-in-law).
Jenna is preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Lee and Dee Florence, Joyce Florence, Lynn Chapman, Geraldine Higley, and Blaine and Beverly Olsen.
Our family would like to thank Jenna's many friends for their love and support during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah. A visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be at the Hooper City Cemetery, 5301 S 6300 W, Hooper, Utah 84315.
