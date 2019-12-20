Jenna Lou McKinney

January 7, 1929 ~ December 10, 2019
Jenna Lou Thompson McKinney, 90, passed away peacefully in the early morning Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah.
She was born January 7, 1929 in Logan, Utah, the eldest daughter of Mary Olive Peterson and Seymour Thompson.
She grew up in Clarkston, Utah, graduated from North Cache High School in 1947, and earned a Teaching Degree from Utah State University.
Jenna married William Russell McKinney June 9, 1958 in the Logan Temple, and raised eight children, living primarily in Littleton, Colorado.
She served in many church callings, including: sister missionary in Montana in the early 1950's; ward primary president multiple times; genealogy librarian; senior missionary with her husband in Baltimore, Maryland; and worked in the office of the Denver, Colorado Temple for many years.
Jenna played the piano, enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, sewing clothes for children, was an avid reader and an excellent cook. She accompanied the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Europe in 1955, and later traveled to Japan, China, Guatemala, Scandinavia, Russia, Israel and elsewhere. She was a caring, selfless person smart, wise, determined and motivated to learn new things.
She is survived by her husband William McKinney, children: James (Susan) McKinney; Sydney (Gary) Durrett; Karen Dickson; Bonnie Carter; David (Wendy) McKinney; Lisa (Matthew) Ream; Janet McKinney; Alison (Jerry) Liddell; 29 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren with two on the way. Also, siblings: Carlos (Roma) Thompson; Marilyn (Lorin) Brown; Kathleen (Edward) Behling and George (Jett) Thompson.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Keith Thompson; sister, Elaine Greathouse; and son-in-law Tim Carter.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Perry 7th Ward Chapel, 2415 S. Park Dr, Perry, UT. A viewing will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery.
