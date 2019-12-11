October 24, 1956 ~ December 7, 2019
Jennie Lynn Rollins Sutherland passed away peacefully December 7, 2019. She was born October 24, 1956, to Geraldine and Leland Rollins in Ogden UT. Raised in Morgan/ Enterprise UT. Jennie married Jon Sutherland on August 5, 1977, together they had two children, Crystal (Robert) Maddox, Heather Sutherland.
She enjoyed many years working at Hill Air Force Base where she retired from. Jennie enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and friends.
She is survived by her brothers: Gary (Debbie) Rollins, Rodney Rollins; Husband Jon Sutherland; daughters: Crystal (Robert) Maddox, Heather Sutherland; and three grandkids: Thomas, Jake and Andy Schauer.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Geraldine and Leland Rollins.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all Jennie's caregivers at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 12 noon at Walker Mortuary in Morgan. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services.
Interment will be at the North Morgan Cemetery
