Jennie R. Montoya
Jennie R. Montoya, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born July 15, 1934, to Andrea and Ben Martinez in Del Norte, Colorado. She married Steve Eloy Montoya on October 27, 1951; they raised four children in Davis County.
Jennie retired from the Ogden Housing Authority after serving 37 years as the HUD executive director. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, sewing, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her loving husband, she was predeceased by 9 siblings and 1 grandchild. She is survived by her children: Yolanda (Buzz) Nietert, Steve (Paula) Montoya, Paul (Kim) Montoya, Carmen (Chuck) Flackman; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 6 siblings.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, from 8:30 to 9 am at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden. Rosary and Mass to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 S 3900 W, in West Haven at 9:30, am and 10 am respectively. Due to Covid-19 family and close friends only; masks are required. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 S State Street, Clearfield.
We would like to thank Doctor Yin and the medical staff at McKay Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Christmas Box House, 950 12th St, Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.