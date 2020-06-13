Jennifer Rae Rose 45, Died June 2, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Ogden Police Department process through town to honor Officer Nate Lyday on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Lyday was shot and killed on Thursday, May 28, 2020, while responding to a domestic violence call.
