Jeremy Smith

1972 ~ 2019
Jeremy Warren Smith, 47, Jeremy A.K.A. (Chachi), passed away December 14, 2019. Jeremy was born May 20, 1972, in S.L.C. Utah. He was raised in Clearfield, Utah and attended Clearfield High School. Jeremy later moved to Bigfork Montana to be closer to his mom and have a fresh start.
He had a real love and passion for music which in turn he traveled state to state to see his all-time favorite band the Grateful Dead. He was well-known as a hippie/dead head and lived his best life with a loving free spirt. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his sister Shantelle Romano Richards (Layton), brother Che Romano (Clinton), Niece Shanice, Nephews Malik and Keonte as well as close family friend Matthew Ewing (Hurricane). He is preceded in death by his mom, dad, and grandparents.
Celebration of life will be announced later. Thanks to everyone for the constant help and prayers during this difficult time.