Jeri Lenn Hartey

October 7, 1985 ~ September 7, 2019
Jeri was born October 7, 1985, in Ogden, UT to Jerry Jr and Carol (Cox) Hartey and raised in Layton UT. She graduated from George Washington High School. Jeri, was a shining light. She cared about and loved every person she came into contact with. She knew many people from many places.
Through her life, Jeri had traveled to most of the central and western United States as well as northern parts of Mexico. She was an avid music lover growing up. She loved music so much she would listen to some on repeat for days on end. She loved to draw and create. She liked to go hang out with her friends but preferred to spend her time with family. One of her favorite past times was to watch her brother play video games until she fell asleep. She loved having little sisters to play dress up with and have pretend dinner parties or going to her grandparents' house to play in the basement because she thought it was haunted.
Jeri was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Jr; nephew, Tony Jr and her grandparents: June, Dick, and Lenna.
She is survived by her six children, Rose (N.D.), Julian (N.D.), Neveah, Nalani, Tatiana, and Mia; her mother, Carol (Larry); her brother, Tony (Sarah); her sisters: Tiffanie (Matt), Teira (Hugo), Jenna;, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Viewing will be held at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St Ogden, UT Monday, September 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: