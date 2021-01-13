Jerry Charles Park
1946 ~ 2020
Jerry Charles Park returned to his sweetheart, Jolene, Sunday, January 10th. Jerry passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, from complications with cancer. Jerry was born January 1, 1946 in Council Bluffs, lowa. The family moved to Clearfield, Utah in 1953 where he graduated from Clearfield High in 1964. He served in the Central Atlantic States mission from April 1965 through 1967, attended Weber State College for a year, and then enlisted in the US Army in August 1968 for three years. ln December 1968 he married Jolene Allen of Hooper, Utah in the Salt Lake Temple and they had 20 wonderful months living in Germany.
After the Army, a civilian career at Hill AFB spanned nearly 35 years. He received his "BS" degree from Weber State in 1978 and was assigned to the Civilian Personnel Office until retiring in June 2006. Another career in the Air Force Reserve (AFRES) began in November 1973 and ended in March 1996. He was an Administration Supervisor, Squadron First Sergeant, Squadron Commander (67th Aerial Port Squadron, Hill AFB, UT) and Chief Transportation Standardization and Training Division at HQ 4th Air Force, Sacramento, CA. He was nationally recognized as the AFRES Administrative Supervisor of the Year (1976) and Air Reserve Component Transportation Field Grade Officer of the Year (1992). He traveled the globe.
Jerry loved sports playing competitive basketball until age 56 and golf until months before his passing. Playing guitar was another of his passions.
He loved people and enjoyed laughing with them. He was an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple and served a full time mission with Jolene in the Ogden Utah mission.
He is survived by his brothers; Terry (Ann) Park, George (Ellen) Park, John (Terri) Park, and his children, Shawn (Nicky) Park, Tiffany (Jeff) Boyson, Trevor (Lisa ) Park, Andrea Park, and Julie (Mark) Van Komen. He also loved and enjoyed spending time with his 9 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Graveside services will be held Friday, January 15, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Hooper Cemetery, 5301 South 6300 West, Hooper, Utah. Graveside services will be live-streamed at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' facebook page, as well as a link at the bottom of Jerry's obituary page on Myers Mortuary website starting at 1:55 p.m.