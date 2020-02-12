Jerry Edward Hart died on January 20, 2020, at the age of 78. Born in Ogden, Utah to Edward Arend and Betty Zwicky Hart.
Jerry attended Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ogden High with a baseball scholarship to Weber College where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree. Residing in San Diego, Ca. Jerry worked in the grassroots of the computer industry becoming a Senior Design Analyst. He was a big fan of the local Padres and Chargers sports team.
Jerry was an avid golfer but enjoyed mostly the soccer and baseball teams his son's Kenneth Hart and Jeffrey Hart played on.
Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and one son Kenneth Jerry Hart. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Todd Hart.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.