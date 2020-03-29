Jerry Gurule

June 4, 1938 ~ March 23, 2020
Jerry Jimmy Gurule, 81, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital.
He was born June 4, 1938 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Filberto and Aneda Gurule.
On March 26, 1960, Jerry married Viola Leon in Clearfield, Utah.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, remodeling homes, repairing cars, helping friends and especially, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Viola their children, Richard, Anna, Victor (Charelene); one sister, Lupita, two brothers, Joe (Kathy) Rudy (Maria) many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Wednesday, April 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.
