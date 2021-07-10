Jerry Hall Bowen
1960-2021
Jerry Hall Bowen, of Brigham City, Utah, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 30, 2021. Jerry was born September 13, 1960, in Ogden, Utah, to Don Walter and Constance Gaye Hall Bowen.
He grew up in the Ogden, Utah area where he graduated from Bonneville High School and attended Weber State University, achieving an Associates of Applied Science degree. He was a Master Electrician and worked as an Electrical Technician at Hill AFB for many years where he developed several lifelong friendships. While working at Hill AFB, Jerry earned several achievement awards for cost saving measures and for his unique capability to complete complex projects on time and within budget.
Jerry is survived by his only child Kellie Jo Bowen Orr (Mike); his grandchildren Alexia Jo Orr and Hayden Orri Siblings: Bruce Bowen (Denise), Wendell Bowen (Tracy), and Candy Bowen Miller (Mark). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews who looked up to him greatly.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister Paula Bowen Jorgensen, and a niece Pamela Bowen Byington.
Jerry was very kindhearted, had a great sense of humor, and would help his friends and family whenever needed. He loved his work, his truck, and his motorcycle, but most of all he loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all that were lucky enough to know and love him.
A viewing will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary (Ogden, Utah) on July 12, 2021, starting at 9:30am and ending at 10:45am. Funeral services will also be conducted at Leavitt's Mortuary and will start at 11:00am on July 12, 2021. Interment will be at the West Weber Cemetery immediately following funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been set up at America First Credit Union to help cover funeral costs. Please make donations to the:
"Jerry Hall Bowen Memorial Account", Account Number: 9120668 BOWEN
For convenience, you can also donate via a GoFundMe account by clicking (or entering) the following link: https://gofund.me/77a9fbda