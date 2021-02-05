Jerry Keith Spencer
Our loving Father, Son, Brother and Friend, Jerry Keith Spencer of Layton Utah passed away Monday, February 1st 2021, at the age of 64.
He was born June 23rd 1956 in Glendale, AZ to Deloy J. and Francis Irene Spencer, whom both proceed him in death. He was brother to 7 siblings. Bill (Carla) Spencer, Peggy (Bill) Baldwin, Steven (Julie) Spencer, Cathy Spencer, Brent Spencer and Michell (Brian) Maynard, 13 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews.
He was an amazing father to 2 daughters. Nicole Spencer and Lila (Alex) Segura, and one work son Wes Guthrie. He had 7 grandchildren whom he loved and adored with his whole heart. Avolea, Eeliyah, Antonia, Damien, Kingston, Noa and Zoe.
Jerry was a man of integrity who enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He spent most of his days watching the daily news or watching hunting shows. He was a man of routine and had an impeccable work ethic. He rarely missed a day of work. He could always tell you the weather and what news channel it broadcast on, or if your car registration was going to expire. He believed that nothing was too old or worn to still be used. His possessions were held together by duct tape while he had several "new" options lying around the house. A simple man with a heart of gold.
A special thanks to the ICU care team at McKay Dee Hospital for their relentless care and support.
A celebration of life will be held February 5th 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd Ogden Utah, 6pm to 8pm. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.