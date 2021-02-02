Jerry Lee Egbert
April 26, 1935 ~ January 30, 2021
Jerry Lee Egbert, age 85, of Ogden, Utah, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his home from cancer. He was born on April 26, 1935, to Allen and Jeannette Egbert. He had one brother Clark and one sister Valerie whom they lost to Brites Disease at the age of 21. He graduated in 1953 from Ogden High School where he was active in football and basketball. He was the first Sophomore Class President in 1951.
He married Annette Bradshaw in 1953. Together they had three sons, Brad, Doug, and Jeff Egbert. They later divorced. He married Sue Bryant in 1966 and together they had one daughter, Lisa Egbert.
Jerry was in the National Guard where he received an honorable discharge. He worked for the US Postal Service for 37 years where he retired as the Director of Field Operations for all post offices in Utah and Eastern Nevada.
Jerry loved to spend summers at his cabin at Bear Lake where he, his dad and brother built and created Azure Cove then discovered Lido Point Subdivision in 1971. Raspberry Days were his favorite when all his friends and family would unite and party until the cows came home. He loved his yearly cruises with his family; never a dull moment with Jerry there. He loved his Lobsterfest with his friends and family. He enjoyed going camping with the Farkles.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Brad (Denece) Egbert and Jeff Egbert; daughter-in-law, Sandy Egbert; daughter, Lisa Egbert; and stepsons, Barry and Kent Webber. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Aubrey Mackey; grandson, Brandon (Jen) Egbert; grandson, T.J.(Darby) Egbert; granddaughter, Melanie (Colby) Wayment; granddaughter, Katie Shelton; grandson, Konner Kane; and twin granddaughters, Kenedy and Leyton Kane; nine great-grandchildren, Raegan, Everley, Charlie, Ryker, Chloe, Megan, Tristan, Lily, and Kye; and his daughter, Angela, who found him through Ancestry on October 21, 2020, and got to meet him on November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Jeanette; sister, Valerie; brother, Clark; son, Doug; and stepson, Mike.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Maughan and all his nurses at the Cancer Institute in Farmington who helped us enjoy the last three years with Jerry after his diagnosis.
Jerry will truly be missed by so many. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Funeral services will be live streamed on Jerry's obituary page and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.