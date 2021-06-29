Jesard "Jes" Morrise
Our beloved father, Jesard "Jes" Morrise, born June 16, 1925, departed this life on June 25, 2021, at age 96. His engaging guidance will be greatly missed.
Jes was born in West Hollywood, California, the second of three children of Jacques H. Morrise and Florence M. Gilfert. During his youth, he enjoyed deep sea fishing with his father, from whom he learned how to shoe horses. He later learned the trade of machinist and became skilled in measuring by micrometer.
During the Korean War, Jes served his country in the Army's Transportation Batallion, Railway Operations, in Pusan. On his way to Korea, while on leave in Seattle, Jes met the love of his life and future wife, Martha Jane Pettijohn. While stationed in Korea, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in which he actively served throughout his adult life.
Jes and Martha were married on February 14, 1953, and soon moved to Provo, Utah, where Jes obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Education from Brigham Young University. While Jes and Martha were in Provo living at Wymount Village, three sons were born - Mark, Marshall, and Matthew.
Jes's first job out of college was with the Boeing Company in Seattle, where their fourth child, Geoffrey, was born. The family then moved to Roy, Utah, where the last two children, Michelle and Scott, were born.
Jes was a very hard worker all his life. His industrial manufacturing jobs took him to many different places, including Louisiana, Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee, New York, and far-off Singapore. He is the co-inventor of US Patent 3825125.
Jes had a talent for fixing things and donated hundreds of hours in helping neighbors with appliance and car repairs.
In later life, Jes and Martha enjoyed serving as missionaries to a special needs branch, and Jes attended mathematics classes at Weber State University.
Jes was preceded in death by his parents, by his brothers, Jacques and Ganord, by his wife, Martha, and by his grandson Danny. Jes is survived by his children, Mark (Florence), Marshall (Susan), Matthew (Judy), Geoffrey (Vicki), Michelle (Stan), and Scott (Glenda), and by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10:45 am to 11:45 am, followed by funeral services from noon to 1:00 pm at the Roy Ninth Ward chapel, 4250 South 2175 West, Roy, Utah. His funeral will be live streamed at the bottom of his obituary on Myers website. Interment in the Roy City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to help Jes's niece, Elise Pettijohn, who has Multiple Sclerosis. Venmo account: @Genevieve-Palestino. We very much appreciate your love and support.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.
Please send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com