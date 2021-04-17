Jesse Martin Heiner
May 19, 1977-April 11, 2021
Jesse Martin Heiner, 43, of Roy, Utah was suddenly called back to home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He passed away doing what he loved most, spending time with his wife outdoors and riding his ATV.
Jesse was stubborn from the very beginning and finally made his grand entrance, on his own time and with his own style, on May 19, 1977 in Provo, Utah to Alan and Brenda Heiner.
Jesse grew up in Roy, Utah and loved to be outside every chance he could possibly get. He loved to build anything his very creative mind could imagine; including race track for bikes, sledding hills, mud swimming holes, huts, and treehouses (without a tree to put it in.)
Jesse attended Country View and Midland Elementary, Roy Jr. High and Washington High. Jesse quickly learned being stuck in a classroom indoors wasn't for him and he preferred his education to be hands on and outdoors.
Jesse loved working with his hands and started working on construction at 16 years old. Jesse quickly learned how to do everything at his new job but his preference and specialties were framing, decks, and stairs.
Jesse built many homes, including ones for his family, from the ground up. Jesse also helped build several churches and commercial buildings including the Comfort Inn on 21st Street in Ogden and several of the Snowbasin Lodges.
Jesse loved his mom and dad more than words could possibly describe. He also had a great love and respect for his siblings. Anytime he was out of town he would write to them and tell them how much he missed them. Jesse loved to cook and throw parties to have his family near him.
Jesse was always looking for a new adventure and loved to go four wheeling, biking, fishing, hiking, rafting, skateboarding and going to his property. Jesse was always accompanied with his fur best friend of 17 years, Tigger. He felt inspired by music and loved to play it loud enough to feel it.
Jesse was always there to help anyone and made many lifelong friends because of his friendly and helpful personality. Jesse met and married Dayna Greene in July of 2000. They were later divorced.
Jesse loved his job at Home Depot. He loved being around tools, flowers, and great deals. During his three years he was there he earned several awards for his dedication to the job. He also won one of his prized possessions his Traeger Smoker for being safe on the job.
While working Jesse met his Soulmate and very best friend, Vickie Sherrow, in 2016. In 2018, they started dating and were instantly smitten with one another. They were later married October 20, 2018 and were inseparable. Jesse and Vickie shared a true one of a kind love that will go on "Always and Forever"
Jesse lived for his children and enjoyed spending all the time he could with them. Jesse loved to play games like chess, monopoly, and puzzles with his kids. Jesse also loved to go on trips with his children, some of his favorite being Dallas with his daughter, Alie; Boise with daughters, Kirstie and Taylor; and Wendover with his son, Kenny. Jesse loved each of his five children with all of his heart and would do anything for them.
Jesse is survived by his loving wife and other half, Victoria Heiner, his parents, Alan and Brenda Heiner, his children, Natausha Greene, Kenny Callaghan-Heiner, Kirstie Sherrow, and Taylor Sherrow, his siblings, Annastacie (Raymond) Orozco, Michael (Kassie) Heiner, Christopher (Ashley) Heiner, his grandchildren, Braxton, Kailynn, and Ayla Apple, and finally his fur baby, Little Princess Olie.
Jesse was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Alie Cheri Greene, his sister, Sarah Elizabeth Heiner, his grandparents, Conard Heiner, Verna Bingham Heiner, Derrel Robert Johnstun, and Betty Rae Hamaker Johnstun, and finally his "Furever Friend" and best girl, Tigger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday April 19, 2021 at the Roy 26th Ward, 3649 West 4800 South. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., South Ogden.
Out of respect to current health conditions the family is requiring the proper usage of face masks at all times. If you do not wish to abide by this requirement or are unable to attend there will be a livestream link to view the funeral on the mortuary's website.
The family would also like to thank the Box Elder County Search and Rescue Department, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Department, the Forest Service, the 911 Dispatch Department, the medical helicopter team and pilot that helped render aid, and the Lindquist Mortuary Staff.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com