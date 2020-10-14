Jessie Evin Davis
October 7, 1957 ~ October 9, 2020
Friday October 9, 2020 Jessie lost his 21-month battle with small cell lung cancer. Jessie was born on October 7, 1957 in Mount Pleasant, Utah to Argie and Beverly Davis.
Saturday, we went to Deseret Land and Livestock and he watched his grandson catch a fish! Wednesday he enjoyed his birthday! Friday he was surrounded by his family at home, as he had requested.
Jessie loved photography, fly fishing, bowling, traveling, and being in the outdoors.
As per his wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, Jessie asked us to continue to support one of the things he loved to do. Please make donations to the Ben Lomond Youth League to support the youth's scholarship fund and their futures! Teaching the kids was one of his passions, he looked forward to passing his knowledge and teach them of the game every Saturday.
Donations can either be made directly to Ben Lomond Lanes for the Youth League/Jessie Davis Scholarship Fund or his wife Beckie and I will make sure they get to Ben Lomond Lanes.
Jessie is survived by his wife, Rebecca; one daughter, Amanda Smith; one son, Joshua Davis; six grandchildren; three sisters and one brother. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Paula.
