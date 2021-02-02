Jessie Lee Kelley
August 3, 1926 - January 21, 2021
Jessie Lee Kelley, age 94, passed on January 21st, 2021 while in Hospice care in Phoenix, Arizona.
He was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi on August 3, 1926 and is the son of Willie and Octavia Kelley and one of five children.
He retired from the Navy Base, Clearfield, Utah and was a distinguished WWII Veteran during the American Area Ribbon 1944-1946. Also, a Member of the American Legion Post 66.
During the Holiday season of 2020, he had a Zoom Call with his family, where he was the Star. Keeping everyone laughing and in good spirits with his stories and personality. He is Loved and missed by All.
Jessie was married to Audrey Kelley and five children were born to this union: Lillie Kelley, Atlanta, GA; Malcolm (Stephanie) Kelley, Dallas, TX; Wynell (James) Shipmon, Atlanta, GA; Irving Kelley, Salt Lake City, UT and Debra Kelley, Roy, UT.
He is the Grandfather of 6: Brande Butler, Stephen Kelley, James Shipmon, Jr., Kendra Shipmon, Cecily Shipmon, Isaac Kelley and 11 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be a private service at Myers Mortuary and he will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Ogden, Utah.
Jessie was a man of strong character and will. He is preceded in death by his wife Bertha and the last to pass of his five siblings. He leaves to mourn a host of nieces and nephews and friends and leaves Love and Strength to his Family.
