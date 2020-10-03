Jessie Leota Golden Odle
1927 - 2020
Jessie "Leota" Golden Odle, age 92, passed away amidst the tender love and care of her husband and children on September 27, 2020 at her home in Ripon, California. Leota was born on October 31, 1927 to Hugh and Jessie Church Golden in Crawford Nebraska.
Leota is survived by her husband, James F. Odle and four children: Karen (Domenic) Ippolito of Ripon, CA, Bruce (Betsy) Odle, Columbia, MO, Scott (Rebekah) Odle, North Platte, NE, and Kurt (Teresa) Odle, St. Charles, MO. She also proudly claimed 21 grandchildren and 46 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings, William Powell (Zelma), Chester Francis Golden (Marie), Stella Marie Golden Pugsley (Clarence), Arlene Golden Pugsley (Ethan), and Hugh Burdette Golden (Betty). One grandchild, Todd Elliott Walker also preceded her in death.
Leota spent her youth growing up on ranches in Nebraska and Wyoming; later telling many stories of her adventures and hardships in multiple family history books that she wrote. She particularly enjoyed hearing her dad play his fiddle in the evenings and danced with her siblings to his music. The Golden family moved to Utah in 1943 and it was there she met her future husband, James Odle, whose family had also moved to Verdland Park in Layton Utah. As neighbors, the Goldens and Odles socialized and Leota often said she married Jimmie because she liked his mother.
James and Leota were married June 10, 1946 and spent the next few years where the Army sent them. They settled in Layton Utah, and eventually moved to Morgan, Utah, where they raised their family and eventually retired to St. George, Utah. They also had a second home in Star Valley Ranch Wyoming where they spent summers, enjoying many family reunions and family gatherings. Leota was employed by Hill Air Force Base and Ramstein Air Force Base, in Germany in accounting and finance. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various Relief Society leadership and teaching positions. Her favorite pastime was sewing, and her clothing and quilts were works of art admired by all.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Services will be live streamed at www.lindquistmortuary.com under Leota's obituary.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
The family wants to thank Community Hospice of Stanislaus County and Bethany Home, Ripon, CA who served her in her final years. Donations in her name to either of these organizations are appreciated.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com