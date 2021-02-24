Jessie May Foster
September 22, 1933 ~ February 17, 2021
"Together Again"
Jessie May Foster, 87, South Ogden, passed from this life to join her sweetheart, Francis W. Foster, February 17, 2021. Born September 22, 1933 in Boise, Idaho to Jesse J. McQueen and Lillie May Oborn.
From age 14, Jessie served in music positions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (in addition to other church callings), until the age of 86.
As an early female radio broadcaster, at 16, Jessie wrote scripts, found talent, and produced her own show. This experience helped develop her performative public persona and her penchant for telling jokes the rest of her life. She always remembered the punch line. Jessie graduated from Boise Junior College and Brigham Young University.
She taught 3rd grade for a year in Portland Oregon and was proud of buying her first car.
Jessie May married Francis in the Salt Lake Temple in 1956. Jessie taught dozens of children and some adults to play piano. She volunteered with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum, and was active with her political party.
She served for 15 years at the Family History Library in SLC. She was a trained genealogist and earned a master's degree in history. She helped train genealogists and assisted family and friends in their research. She had a remarkable memory for history.
Her hobbies included knitting, quilting, and collecting. She enjoyed traveling throughout the US and parts of Europe, especially research trips to England.
Jessie was predeceased by her parents, sisters Phylis and Ione, husband, and daughter, Sara Ann (Darrell) Carr. She is survived by children, Paula (Rich) Sallstrom, Phillip Foster, and Natalie (Ray) Lacanienta, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit Friday, February 26, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. (Covid19 masks and distancing). Family services, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel at 4955 Adams Avenue, South Ogden.
Services will be live-streamed on Jessie's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.