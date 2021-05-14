Jill Burton Hill
July 7, 1966 - May 12, 2021
Jill Burton Hill, passed away on May 12, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital. She was born on July 7, 1966, in Ogden, Utah to Carol Lynne Hislop Burton and Stephen Wright Burton.
Jill married her sweetheart David Wayne Hill on March 19, 1988 in Reno, Nevada.
Jill graduated from Ben Lomond High School and Cosmetology School. She worked as a beautician in her home salon, also as a waitress at Andy's Chuck Wagon, where she made many friends.
Jill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jill was a devoted wife and mother, always giving in to David's adventures.
Jill is survived by her husband David, her sons Derek Hill and Christopher Hill; her mother Carol Cain; her siblings: Teri (Scott, deceased) Coffey, Kevin (Patty) Burton, Jennifer (Devin) Smith and Lacey (Adrian, deceased) Allen; aunt Ann (Jim) Nyman and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her father Stephen Burton, brothers-in-law Scott Coffey and Adrian Allen.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT with a viewing prior from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.
Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, 100 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com