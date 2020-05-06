Jill Kay Schofield Smith

Our beautiful beloved sister Jill Kay Smith passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born June 13, 1950, to Jack C. Schofield and Lorraine Weaver Schofield in Ogden, Utah. Jill grew up in Kaysville, Utah, and graduated from Davis High School and attended Weber State University. She has also resided in Washington, Texas, and most recently Buckeye, Arizona.
Jill married John E. Smith on May 8, 1970. Jill had a highly successful career at the U.S. Treasury and retired as Division Chief at the I.R.S. Jill had a great love for her horses, dogs, and cats. Jill was fun, kind, loving, and generous. She will be missed.
Jill is survived by her sisters, Jolene Frazier, Jennifer (Craig) Jacobsen, Jerilyn (Dan) Pulido, Jana Norberg, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters Jacqueline Beens and Judith Burton.
Out of respect to the current health crisis, a private graveside dedication will be held, and Jill will be laid to rest at the Kaysville City Cemetery on Thursday, May 7, 2020.