Jim Dean Gibson

(Everyone's Favorite)
Jim passed away on September 17, 2019, in St. George, Utah. Jim was born to Dean Gibson and Katherine Cook on April 15, 1948, in Ogden, UT. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1966. He then joined the Marine Corps and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War as a radio operator. He worked at Hill Air Force Base and retired as a program manager, but did not retire from life.
He married Mary Gibbons having two daughters, Brittany and Nickol, they later divorced.
He met and married his soul mate and the love of his life, Chloe Ann Henrie Perea bringing two children Christopher and Megan into his family. He loved his family with all of his heart. He lived his life with passion, integrity, and honor.
He was always working on a project and was always busy, it was hard for him to sit still. He was a wonderful cook, the master of the grill, and could make a mean batch of ribs (a crowd fav). He loved anything spicy hot, the hotter the better. Wherever he lived he had the most beautiful manicured lawn, complimented by everyone. It was his pride and joy, turning the most mundane into the most magnificent paradise. He was a self-taught engineer, he could fix anything and did. He had an amazing artistic eye, creating (EVERYTHING!) works of art. He loved being outdoors and being adventurous, he was fearless. He was an avid golfer, hiker, skier, hunter, fisher, and whatever it was...^ he did it with abandonment.
He was quick witted and easy to talk to. He would help anyone in need and had a huge heart. He loved his family first and foremost, with his motto, "All you need is love", by the Beatles. He believed in his family and counseled with love and concern. If he had an opinion, he was willing to share. He was loving, but firm and always seemed to have the right thing to say. He loved to play and always had a story. He was adored by his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He and Chloe lived in California with a beautiful orange grove, where all could pick oranges off the trees and would have freshly squeezed orange juice. They would put on family Olympics with everyone winning awards. Jim and Chloe traveled all over Asia while living Okinawa. They loved to travel and they finally settled in St. George, UT.
His favorite past times were spending time with his family and friends no matter where it was. He also had an amazing man cave and it was the envy of many, where he could sing a killer Louis Armstrong to the enjoyment of his family. His laugh was infectious. He truly loved Chloe and was always telling people "have you met my beautiful wife" and telling her how much he loved her. She never left his side, even to the very end. How can you put a full amazing life into a few words? He was admired and loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Left behind his wife Chloe Ann; his daughters; Brittany Vandemyle (Jacob) of North Ogden, UT; Nickol Logan (Jason) Alta Loma, CA; Megan Butler (Justin) Oxford, GA; Christopher Perea (Melissa) Brigham City, UT; two sisters Lynette Bowden and Deana Gibson; twelve grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.
Cremation performed by Pine View Mortuary. A heartfelt thanks to Dixie Regional Medical Center staff for their compassion and kindness through this difficult time.