March 26, 1939 ~ August 28, 2019
Jimmie Roy Hill, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, returned home peacefully and with honor, on August 28, 2019, of a subdural hematoma.
Jimmie was born March 26, 1939, in Brigham City to Mary Inez Helmandollar and Otto Hill. He grew up in Honeyville and graduated from Box Elder High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Utah State University. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Utah National Guard and served for eight years. Jimmie has resided in Pleasant View the last 54 years.
He married his eternal sweetheart, Marilyn Kay Jenkins, on March 16, 1962, in the Logan Temple. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served as Bishop, in the High Council, was the Young Men's President and spent many years working with youth and scouting.
He worked at Boeing, Hill Air Force Base (34 years) where he was Chief Engineer of the F-16 directorate, and Southwest Research Institute (10 years).
Jimmie enjoyed basketball, softball, fly fishing, hunting, car restorations, gardening, fly-tying, dogs and dog training. He was a friend to all.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; children Jacque Carroll (Wes), Angie Mathewson (Scott), Brett Hill (Shelly), Rindi Johnson (Scott), Steve Hill (Megan), Casey Hill (Stacie), Jon Hill (Jessica); 22 grandchildren plus one on the way and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Billie Benson, George Hill (Shirlene) and JoAnne Tanaka. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Bessie Beck and Winifred Shapiro.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Pleasant View 17th Ward, 900 W. Pleasant View Dr. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday prior to the service from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. Interment Honeyville Cemetery.
Special thanks to Legacy Hospice, Sydney and Shauna.
Memorial donations may be made to Humanitarian Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: