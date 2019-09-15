^"Queenie"^
On September 10, 2019, Heaven gained a very kind and generous heart and soul. Our "beautiful angel" passed peacefully in her sleep.
Jo Ann Hall McClune, "Queenie" was born in Bolivar, PA on June 2, 1943, to Susie and Gerald Hall. She graduated from Laurel Valley High School, where she enjoyed being a majorette, and band member.
On June 30, 1962, she married the love of her life, Dennis A. McClune. Together, along with her children Denise and Greg, they traveled across the United States as an Air Force Family. She loved exploring the country and made it to 49 states while making long lasting friendships along the journey.
Jo Ann was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She started a civil service career at the IRS, DDO, and the HAFB, retiring proudly after 25 years. She considered her job as a budget analyst/financial manager very important, and she always enjoyed working with her fellow employees. She was a loyal Red Hatter and wore her fabulous red hat with pride. She truly enjoyed the friendships and company that she created there.
She was gifted and talented in many areas, sewing, cooking, baking, and cake decorating were her specialties. Family was of utmost important to Jo Ann, she and Dennis "Pap", were their children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's biggest fans. They went to all of the school and sporting events proudly. Holiday meals were like heaven on earth for her family, with many wonderful memories that will be treasured forever and always.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Dennis A. McClune, her children, Denise (Brad) Sisitki, and Gregory (Kelley) McClune, her grandchildren: Danielle (Garin) Cox, Marley (Taylor) McClune-Bradshaw, Quinn McClune, and Tanner McClune, and her great-grandchildren, Tavin and Kyler Cox. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, brother Buster Hall, sister Lois Jean Wakefield, and grandson Bradley John (BJ) Sisitki.
Her beautiful smile, loving heart, and listening ear will be missed by so many. We can only imagine the reunion there will be on the other side. In the words of Jo Ann herself, "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift, that's why we call it the present".
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. with a short program starting at 7 p.m. at the Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton UT 84041.
