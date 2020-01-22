August 17, 1934 ~ January 18, 2020
Our beautiful mother, Joan A Day, was reunited with her eternal sweetheart of 62 years, Ray on January 18, 2020, while she was lovingly surrounded by her family.
Joan was born in Bountiful, Utah on August 17, 1934 to Pearl Violet Everts and Harry Dean Capps, eldest of four children.
She met and married the love of her life, Ray Phelps Day on April 11, 1952. Ray's wonderful family accepted and loved Joan as their own. They were later sealed in the Logan temple on February 12, 1964. Together they built a wonderful life and raised five children, Jeniel (Bill) Besch, Mesa AZ; Monty, Brigham City; Joni (Alan) Norman, Tremonton and Kenley, Brigham City. Her beautiful daughter, Pamela preceded her in death.
Joan happily served her LDS church in many positions including Relief Society President and many years in the primary. She received much enjoyment as she taught her children and grandchildren the arts of cooking, canning, sewing, quilting and crocheting. Her beautiful work can be found everywhere.
Joan is survived by four children, 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great great-grandson. Also her adorable sister Renee Turner and countless nieces and nephews
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronnie and sister Marilyn.
Also daughter, Pamela and her loving husband, Ray, where they will now dance for eternity.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Brigham City 19th Ward Chapel, 105 West Fishburn Dr., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
