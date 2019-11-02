Joan B. Berg

July 22, 1941 ~ October 28, 2019
On Monday, October 28, 2019, our beautiful mother, Joan Berg passed away at the age of 78. Joan was born July 22, 1941, in Ogden, Utah to Carl and Velma Burkhart.
On May 11, 1968, Joan married the love of her life, Henry Berg. They raised two daughters, Kimberly and Karen, and one son, Jeffrey.
She worked at Hill Air Force Base for many years.
Joan had a passion for children. She volunteered at local elementary schools to help children read. She was very kind and compassionate to everyone. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them.
She loved the Utah Jazz basketball team and especially attending the games.
Joan was member of Assembly of God faith and attended Lakeside Community Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Henry Berg, her parents, Carl and Velma, one brother, Jim and sister, Sharon.
Joan is survived by her children, Kim (David) Hadley, Karen (Rico) Berg, Jeffrey Berg, six grandchildren, and one sister, Mary (Grant) Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Sunday, November 3rd from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: