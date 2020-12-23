Joan E. Maero Wright
April 23, 1935 ~ December 3, 2020
"Together Again"
Joan E. Maero Wright passed away December 3, 2020 due to complications from dementia. She has been residing at Quail Meadows Assisted Living for the last two years. She was born April 23, 1935 in Ogden, Utah to Connie Jenkins Maero and Norman H. "Johnnie" Maero. She attended Ogden City Schools where she met her future husband at Ogden High School. She married William E. "Ted" Wright on March 14, 1952. They were together 68 years, until he passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2020 while also living at Quail Meadows with Joan. They raised two children Debra Wright Moss and Daniel (Julie) Wright. They have five grandchildren, Angela (Jeff) Stock, Kelly (Jackie) Moss, Jenny (Ryan) Rackham, Jed Wright, Colton (Brittnie) Wright; eight great-grandchildren, Sage Stock, Aspen (Conner) Christensen, Mekell, Ryklie, and Kreed Moss, Mason Rackham, Ellie Wright, and Rex Wright, and very soon a great-great-grandson.
Joan worked at Wangsgards Bakery, the family loved the perks from the bakery that she brought home. She also worked at the Internal Revenue Service retiring in 1995 after 26 years of service.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, George and Nila Wright and their family and lifelong family friends, Darrell and Marian Wiser. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws, Ruth and Edd Wright; and her sister, Mary Ann Maero.
In her early years she and Ted skied and taught their kids to ski at an early age. She enjoyed golfing, camping, and collecting many things. She put together many scrap books for her family. Mom quilted many beautiful quilts for her loved ones and also enjoyed cross-stitch, and made many beautiful pictures for her family to enjoy.
The family would like to give special thanks to our angel nurse Debbie at Solstice Home Health and Hospice and Jeff and all of the caregivers and staff at Quail Meadows for their loving care of our mom.
The family held a private graveside service entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
