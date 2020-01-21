January 8, 1934 ~ January 18, 2020
Our dear precious mother, Joan Elda Thompson, passed peacefully from this life on January 18, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on January 8, 1934, to Lavon and Walt Bradshaw. She attended Ogden City Schools and graduated in 1952.
Jo met the love of her life Norman Shorty Thompson and they were married on August 21, 1954. Jo and Shorty were blessed with a son Steve Sonny Thompson and a daughter Loni Wilde. Jo and Shorty were sealed to their children in the Ogden Temple on March 25, 1973. Jo and Shorty helped raise their four grandchildren, Laura Goins, JC Wilde, Cheyenne LaRue, and Sarah Thompson. Jo was also blessed with seven great- grandchildren who she loved with all her heart.
Jo is survived by her children, Steve Sonny (Sheril) Thompson and Loni (Trev) Wilde; four grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren; and sisters, Annette Egbert and Jerry Connely. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Shorty Thompson; her father, Walt Bradshaw; mother, Lavon Bradshaw; sister, Mary Sorenson; brother-in-law, Jack Connely; niece, Vonnie Devries; nephew, Doug Egbert; and most recently brother in law, Roger Sorensen.
Funeral services will be held at on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View 9th Ward, 2360 North 600 West. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
