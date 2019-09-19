On the morning of September 14, 2019, Joan Elizabeth Crapo Taylor was released from her mortal ministry, just eight days shy of her 85th birthday. On September 22, 1934, in Fillmore Utah, her sojourn began. She was born to Herald and Linna Crapo. At the young age of eight, she lost her mother in a tragic car accident. Her father moved his young family to the small town of Myton, Utah near the Ute reservation, in northeastern Utah where she grew up.
Her memorable childhood prepared her well for her life's mission. After graduating high school she was off to further her education at BYU. Here is where she met her eternal companion. She married Gerald Fay Taylor on August 27, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union were born nine children. They recently celebrated their 66th Anniversary.
Joan was blessed with a strong faith in the Lord's divine plan. She was firm in her belief that everybody and everything had a heavenly purpose. She not only believed in this plan, but she lived it. She was always a champion to the underdog. She could see the potential of those she met, often lifting and supporting those she encountered. In raising her children, she taught them the value of hard work. She taught them how to be resourceful and to make the most of whatever circumstances they found themselves in. There weren't many things she couldn't do. She nurtured. She taught by example. As a stay-at-home mom, she managed to find time to serve others, often including her children in the many and various service projects she undertook.
As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many capacities. Most notable is her over 17 years serving in the Cub Scouts, where she received her Silver Beaver.
Mother to nine, grandmother to forty-six and great- grandmother to seventy plus. She is survived by her husband, Gerald and her nine children; Craig (Cindy) Taylor, Janice (Delose) Conner, Paul (Arlene) Taylor, Mary Ann (Bill) Lewis, Alan (Kari) Taylor, Cindy (Farion) Williams, Diane (Terry) Allen, David (Kim) Taylor, and Jacob (Cherilyn) Taylor.
The family would like to thank Brio Home Health and Hospice, especially Darbie, Gwen and Alyx and the staff at the Seasons for their loving care and attention.
Services will be held at the Marriott-Slaterville Chapel on Saturday, September 21, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m. There will be a viewing from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 20 at the Marriott-Slaterville Chapel and then again Saturday, just prior to the services from 1:00 to 1:40 p.m. Interment will be at the Evergreen Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.
