JoAn "JoAnie" C. Robbins

October 26, 1933 ~ August 21, 2019
JoAn returned to her Heavenly Father August 21, 2019.
She was born October 26, 1933, in Ogden, Utah, to Joseph E. Robbins and Kate H. Johnson. She lived her full and happy life in Ogden graduating from Ogden High School in 1951. She spoke often and fondly about the time she spent working at the S.H. Kress Department Store before attending L.D.S. Business College where she received an education in secretarial science which she used at her career with the B.L.M. retiring in 1993.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.
JoAn is survived by her siblings, Margene (Frank) Koller, Marilyn Beck, and Wayne (Martha) Robbins; 14 nieces and nephews; and several grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Noami (Stan) Ness, LaMar (Janice) Robbins; and brother-in-law, Blair Beck.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Family only will visit prior to the services at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Services.
Condolences may be shared at: