Joan K. Gibbs

1931 ~ 2019
Joan Knudsen Gibbs passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 28, 2019, at the Beehive Home in Syracuse Utah while her loving husband John was holding her hand.
Joan was born on March 8, 1931, in the wonderful small town of Portage Utah. She married John Robert Gibbs on May 21, 1951, in Portage, Utah and they spent 68 wonderful years together.
Joan spent her early years in Riverdale, Clearfield, and then Garland Utah and moved to Washakie Utah as a teenager and graduated from Bear River High School. After her marriage, she moved to Spokane Washington where John was serving in the Air Force. They moved back to Portage Utah in 1954 and eventually settled in Syracuse Utah where they raised their family.
Joan is survived by her husband John Robert Gibbs, her sons Randy (Cindy) Gibbs of Orem, Todd (Lori) Gibbs of Farmington, and Gary (Kierstin) Gibbs of Centerville, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Gibbs Ospital, her parents, Jack and Flossie Knudsen, her brothers John (Ila) and Kenneth (Myra) Knudsen, and sisters Dora (Paul) Brown, and Nedra (Dave) Neilson.
Joan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served well in the many callings in her wards in Syracuse. She and John served a mission in Portland Oregon and together they served 12 years in the Ogden temple.
She worked tirelessly as a clerk in Thurgood's Market and then Hamblin's grocery store in Syracuse and made friends with all who came into the store. Everybody in Syracuse knew Joan as she helped them in the only grocery store in town.
She loved to attend BYU football games, any of her children and grandchildren's sporting events and other activities and was an avid Utah Jazz fan. She loved to go on trips with her husband to Branson, Tuacahn, and many other locations. Joan was an excellent cook and loved making John's favorite meal of roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, incredible homemade rolls and delicious pies for her family and friends.
Dad, we are truly blessed to have witnessed your deep love and devotion for your eternal sweetheart, our mother, and grandmother, throughout your lives together and especially these past 2 ^ years as you were by her side every day at the Beehive comforting her. Thanks for your example! We love you!
Joan's family would like to thank all of the "SUPER" caregivers from the Beehive Home and Independence Home Health and Hospice who supported Joan and John during the past couple of years. We are so grateful for their incredible support and for always being there in their time of need.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Huckleberry Ward Chapel, 1285 South 2500 West, Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Portage Utah Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at: