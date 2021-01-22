JoAn Rae Harris Hamson
JoAn Rae Harris Hamson, 87, passed away peacefully and joined her celestial family on January 21, 2021. JoAn was born December 21, 1933 to Elmer Orval Harris and Lettie Elizabeth Buckley in Pleasant View, Utah. JoAn enjoyed a very happy childhood because of a wise and spiritually sweet mother. JoAn also had great relationships with her 5 siblings who were dear friends all of their lives.
JoAn attended North Ogden Junior High School and Weber High School where she graduated with top honors. She attended Stevens-Henager Business College and then went to work for Thiokol Chemical Corporation. She also worked for 2 automotive businesses for 26 years as the office manager and executive secretary.
JoAn was very talented and studied piano for 13 years from professors at Weber State University and a professional concert pianist. JoAn taught piano for 52 years and was fortunate enough to teach her grandchildren and some of her great grandchildren too.
JoAn was sealed to her sweetheart and love of her life Donald Jean Hamson in the Salt Lake City Temple. She was blessed with a husband who loved the Lord as much as she did. Together they held many church callings and did temple sealings together. Don and JoAn traveled a lot and finished restoring the "old 1885 home" that JoAn had been working on as a hobby.
JoAn was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and held many callings. She left a spiritual legacy for her family, friends and loved ones through her strong testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ and for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a great example of strictly keeping the commandments, including an extraordinary lifetime of journal keeping.
JoAn was called by her husband a "blessed elect lady." Joan and her daughter Debbie had a close and loving relationship as they spent a lot of time together and were a support to one another. JoAn's son Michael described her as his "mighty, mini, mommy."
The righteous effect this wonderful matriarch had on her family is perhaps summed up best by this description: JoAn was full of life, love and optimism despite the physical hardships she endured.
JoAn is survived by her eternal companion and sweetheart Donald Jean Hamson, her two children, Debra Joan (Ted) Taylor and Michael Harris Nelson, and by her two sisters, Frances (Gene) Moore, and Linda Lee (Mark) Warner, two sister-in-laws, Katheryn M. (James) Harris, and Donna F. (Verl) Harris. She has (8) grandchildren, (8) step grandchildren and (28) great-grandchildren.
We will miss her twinkling eyes and contagious laugh dearly. She was beloved by her entire family.
JoAn Rae Harris Hamson funeral arrangements: A Covid-compliant viewing will be held for family and close friends at Walker Mortuary on January 23, 2021 at 11:00-11:45 a.m. A graveside service at the South Morgan Cemetery will follow at 12:00 pm.