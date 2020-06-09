Joan Rae (Toolson) Hamer Wales

April 5, 1934 ~ June 6, 2020 (age 86)
Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away on June 6, 2020, at Avamere Mountain Ridge Memory Care, in South Ogden UT. Joan was born on April 5, 1934 to Wayne Toolson and Rachel Morgan Toolson. She had one older sister, Kathleen, whom she loved dearly. She lived in Goshen, Utah until she was 15, then moved Ogden where she graduated from Ogden High. She married Ronald Hamer in 1954 and together they had three daughters and a son. Ron passed in 1966. She later married Richard Wales in 1971 and together they had one son.
She worked for Vocational Rehabilitation for many years and remained friends with many of her coworkers. She loved to sing and always had a song in her heart. She loved to sit on her porch and look at her beloved Ben Lomond Mountain. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She was a member of the North Ogden 7th ward for 55 years and had many great friends and neighbors.
She leaves behind her children Kathy (Alan) Whetton, Margaret (Tom) Morris, Tammy (Jim) Woods, David (Kay) Hamer, Craig (JaNae) Wales; 19 Grandchildren and 39 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents and her sister, Kathleen Finch.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Avamere Mountain Ridge Assisted Living.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the 7th Ward Chapel, 205 E. Elberta Dr., North Ogden, UT. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E. 2850 N., North Ogden.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: