Joan (Ronnie) Veronica Hales passed away on April 9, 2020, at her home with her husband Mike Hales of Ogden, Utah and her bestest friend in the whole wide world Chloe at her side. Ronnie passed away at the age of 65 after a year long battle with brain cancer.
Ronnie was born to parents Gertrude Cordova and Geronimo (Jerry) Duran in a small town in Southern Colorado (Ortiz) on April 22, 1954.
Ronnie was raised in California, Utah, and Idaho. Ronnie is survived by Mike Hales (Husband), her father Geronimo (Jerry) Duran (Ofelia) UT, her stepfather Albert Cordova CO, her children Anita Miller CA, Kathie Hernandez TX, and Joey Duran (Stephanie) CA.
Ronnie had 11 Grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Rose Vanderpool (Ron) CO, Joey Sanchez (Danita) CO, Dolores Atencio (Paul) CO, Racael Gonzales (Wally) CO. Ronnie was preceded in death by her sister Anita Duran, her precious mother Gertrude Cordova, her Maternal grandparents, Antonio Valdez and Esmiria Salazar Valdez and Paternal Grandparents Celestino Duran and Rosemary Duran, her Aunt Genevive Duran, and her Uncles: Carlos Duran, Toribio Valdez, Albert Valdez, Richard Valdez, Raymond Valdez, Eugene Valdez and her "Jack Kitty".
Ronnie lived a full and wonderful life. Some of Ronnie's favorite hobbies were scrap booking, landscaping, bead work, interior decorating, riding the Harley, camping and being outdoors. Ronnie was a champion of animal rights/she believed that all pets should be treated as you would like to be treated.
Some precious moments recalled by Ronnie's siblings were summer camping trips, pinon picking, meal sharing and cooking. In the last year of Ronnie's life, her hearts cry for everyone was "don't take anything for granted. Life is too precious, and it is so beautiful." Ronnie often verbalized her appreciation for her husband and siblings during her battle with cancer.
Ronnie referred to her siblings as her "Warrior soldiers" and she was the "warrior" going into battle. Ronnie proudly said that her family, many nieces and nephews and furbabies were the most wonderful thing in her life. Ronnie came to find the Genesis Church where she found much comfort, peace and excitement in her spiritual pursuit. Ronnie's last wish was to reunite with her children and to spend Easter with her grandchildren. One day that day will come.
The Celebration of Life for Ronnie is being postponed to a later date and will be announced upon the completion of the COVID-19 stay at home orders. Condolences, donations and cards may be sent to: Arron's Mortuary Ogden, UT.