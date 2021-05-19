1941 — 2021
Our beloved mother, Joan Wright Hansen, 80, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Ogden, Utah. Joan was the first child of Hal and Cleo Wright, born April 22, 1941 in Smithfield, Utah. She was the older sister of four with her beloved three younger brothers Bob, Curt & Jeff who, as only brothers can, caused her much anxiety and happiness in her life. Joan sadly lost her mother Cleo to kidney failure at age 40. With the loss of her mother, she later gained a step-mother, Marian, along with three step-sisters Tamara, Teana & Brenda to bring renewed life to her small family.
Joan met Blaine H. Hansen while working at Thiokol and they married in March 1961 settling in Logan, Utah. Joan and Blaine welcomed their first child, Darin in December of that year. In quick succession Paige and Kevin arrived the following two years completing their family.
Joan spent the majority of her career working for the IRS in Ogden, Utah with six years of that serving as a registrar at Utah State University. She later retired from the IRS. There she made many wonderful friends with whom she remained close.
Those who were lucky enough to know Joan knew a true friend who was always giving and concerned about the welfare of others. Joan made lifelong friendships she cherished. Sunday mornings were dedicated to calling close and extended family to check in and make sure everyone was well and enjoy a laugh.
Joan loved to golf. After retirement she spent many years in a golf association where she placed highly in many golf association tournaments Joan also loved to travel. After the death of her husband, Blaine, in 2004 she took road trips with friends to enjoy musical theaters, golf, as well as a cruise to Italy. However, Joan especially loved the holidays to catch up with family missed during the rest of the year.
Joan led an active and happy life in North Ogden, Utah until a breast cancer diagnosis in 2010 derailed her golf tournaments and road trips. A cancer survivor for 10 years she continued to enjoy an independent though less-active life until April 2021.
Joan was preceded in death by Blaine H. Hansen (husband) & Kevin H. Hansen (son). She is survived by children Darin Hansen, Paige (Allan) Ryther, granddaughters Michelle, Camille, Erin & Haley, respectively.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Smithfield Utah Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah from 10 to 11 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com