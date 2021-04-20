Joann Eddy Senninger
1950 ~ 2021
Joann Eddy Senninger, 70, passed away April 15, 2021 as a result of an accidental fall at her home. She was born June 4, 1950 to Douglas and Audrie Graser Eddy in Reno, Nevada.
Joann lived in Sparks, Nevada until the age of 13 when her dad died in a similar accident. The family then moved to Utah to be with family and where she gained a loving step-father Ernest Abel.
Joann attended Bear River High School in Garland, Utah where she graduated in 1968. She then attended Weber State College earning a nursing degree in 1970.
Joann married Jack Senninger in 1970 and had three wonderful children, they were later divorced.
Joann had a long and rewarding career as an RN, working at the old McKay-Dee Hospital, for Dr. Leo Stevenson and finally at Davis Hospital. She was an excellent mentor to new nursing students as many praised her for her kind and gentle guidance. She suffered a stroke in 2005 which ended her nursing career.
Joann battled several heath issues over the last 16 years, but always remained positive and happy about life. She loved growing her flowers so that everyone could enjoy their beauty, reading, and taking care of her stray cats. A very special thank you to her sister Julie and brother in law Larry for always taking care of our mom. We are forever grateful for all their love and support of our family.
Joann was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions in the women's organization. The last several years she has enjoyed going to the temple, the gym, and out to lunch with her good friend Verla.
Joann is survived by her daughter Nancy (Howie) Schmutz, her sons David (Jamie) Senninger, Scott (Katie) Senninger, grandchildren; Justin, Meriah, Camden, Garett, Dallas, Anniston, Weston, Dillon, Benton, her sister Julie (Larry) Booker, step-brothers; Lawrence (Nan) Abel, Ed (Bonnie) Abel and Rayma Abel. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, her sister Linda, brother Michael, and many of her beloved dogs and cats.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W. Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Following the service interment will be at the Clinton City Cemetery, 773 W 910 N. Clinton, Utah.
Many thanks to the Emergency Room and medical staff at McKay-Dee Hospital for their compassion and care for our family.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.