JOANN MCDOWELL PINGREE
Joann McDowell Pingree passed away on January 6, 2021, of old age. She was born in Payson, Utah, on November 8, 1930 to David Powell and Miriam Gilchrist McDowell.
She graduated from Weber High School. She married James William Pingree on June 1, 1948 in the Logan Utah Temple.
They had five lovely daughters, Sandra (Guy) Cooke, Marsha (Jeff) Brinkerhoff, Maureen (Marion) Panganiban, Nancy (Lynn) Pence, and Elaine (Paul) Hansen.
Joann loved to knit and sew. She was always reading good books and magazines. She loved to go on walks and rode her bike until she was 85. She was a friend to everyone she met. She wrote monthly letters to her 26 grandchildren for years, and was loved by her 75 great grandchildren. She served in the Ogden Temple. She was pleasant to the end.
The family would like to thank the staff of Barrington Memory Care and Brio Hospice for their loving, outstanding care.
Services will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM and prior to the Services 9:45-10:45 AM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.
Interment in Ogden City Cemetery.
Funeral Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed at the "Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park" Facebook page and at the bottom of Joann's obituary page on Myers Mortuary Web page starting at 10:55 AM where you can also send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, we ask for masks to be worn by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time.