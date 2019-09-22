JoAnn Neubert Turner

March 27, 1936 ~ September 18, 2019
After a life built upon love and service to her family and hundreds of children, JoAnn returned to her heavenly home on September 18, 2019, at the age of 83. She was reunited with her parents and her older brother and sister, whom she missed dearly. JoAnn was born on March 27, 1936, in Portola, California as the youngest of three children.
JoAnn was raised in a small lumber town in Graeagle, California. As a child she spent most of her time outdoors on her horse in the Redwood Forrest or swimming in the Mill Pond. She had a prolific love and connection with animals. We lovingly referred to her as Dr. Doolittle, as she cared for and saved the lives of so many animals including dogs, cats with kittens, parakeets, cockatiels, bunnies and fish, as well as four horses!
Jo met the love of her life, Charles Turner (Chuck) at BYU and they were married on September 9, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple. Our Dad dedicated his life to his sweetheart of 60 years and has cared for her day and night until her passing.
JoAnn graduated from BYU in elementary education and started the Cherry Hill Pre-School in her home, in Fruit Heights, Utah. After raising her children, she went back to teaching 3rd grade at Adams Elementary school, where she taught hundreds of children. In 1992, she was recognized by Davis County Schools in the Educators Hall of Fame and in 2004, she was honored as Who's Who Among America's Teachers. While teaching, she completed her Master's Degree in Education at BYU. Mrs. Turner was undoubtedly the favorite teacher of every child she taught!
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Erhard Max (Harvey) and Ada Neubert, her brother Lamon Neubert (Marylin) and her sister, Donna Jones (Don). She is survived by her beloved husband, Chuck; her daughters, Jessica Steele (Kevin); Bonnie Wilcox; Jennifer May (Clifton); and two sons, Chuck Turner ll (Antonella) and Jonathan Turner (Jody).
Our family wants to extend our deepest gratitude to our mother's caregivers at Pheasant View Assisted Living and Rocky Mountain Care Center as well AFI Advanced Care Hospice. Their round-the-clock loving care will never be forgotten.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruit Heights 5th Ward, 24 S. Country Lane, Fruit Heights. Friends may visit with family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Midway City Cemetery.
